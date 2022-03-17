KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB) Trading Up 0.1%

KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating)’s share price were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $28.27 and last traded at $28.27. Approximately 13,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 10% from the average daily volume of 14,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.23.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.07 and its 200-day moving average is $33.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:KHYB – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 89,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,951,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC owned about 8.15% of KraneShares Asia Pacific High Income Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

