Kroger (NYSE:KR) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms recently commented on KR. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Kroger from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Kroger from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.16.

Shares of KR stock opened at $54.99 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $40.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.39. Kroger has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $62.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.97% and a net margin of 1.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kroger will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

Kroger announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $4,795,320.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.16, for a total value of $428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 118,032 shares of company stock worth $6,903,005. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KR. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Kroger by 133.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

