K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) PT Set at €25.00 by UBS Group

K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF – Get Rating) received a €25.00 ($27.47) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SDF. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($24.18) target price on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €22.00 ($24.18) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank set a €30.00 ($32.97) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($13.74) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €18.03 ($19.81).

SDF traded down €0.73 ($0.80) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting €23.99 ($26.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,391,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,000. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.48. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of €8.03 ($8.82) and a 12 month high of €24.75 ($27.20).

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

