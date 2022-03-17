KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Given New €20.50 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €18.10 ($19.89) to €20.50 ($22.53) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on KPLUY. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Baader Bank upgraded shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KS Aktiengesellschaft has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

OTCMKTS KPLUY traded up $0.08 on Thursday, hitting $13.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,546 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $4.83 and a 1-year high of $13.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.06 and its 200 day moving average is $9.22.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

