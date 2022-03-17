KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KPLUY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.65.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KPLUY. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Baader Bank raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from €17.00 ($18.68) to €22.00 ($24.18) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft to €17.30 ($19.01) in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of KS Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KPLUY opened at $13.46 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. KS Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $13.55.

K+S AG is a holding company, which engages in the business of mining and processing of mineral raw materials. It offers mineral products for markets including agriculture, industry, consumers, communities, waste management, and transportation and logistics. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Kassel, Germany.

