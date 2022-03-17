KZ Cash Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.00 (KZC)

KZ Cash (KZC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, KZ Cash has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. KZ Cash has a total market capitalization of $2,612.85 and approximately $1.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KZ Cash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00007766 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00098494 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005422 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.88 or 0.00286803 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash (KZC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. The official website for KZ Cash is kzcash.kz . KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz

According to CryptoCompare, “KZCash is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

