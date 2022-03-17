Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF) Director Acquires $45,000.00 in Stock

Laird Superfood, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) Director Gregory B. Graves acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $45,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of LSF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.14. The company had a trading volume of 377,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,579. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.54 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.41.

Laird Superfood (NYSEMKT:LSF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.06). Laird Superfood had a negative net margin of 64.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Laird Superfood, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LSF shares. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Laird Superfood from $20.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laird Superfood from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Laird Superfood from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laird Superfood currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.83.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LSF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Laird Superfood by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 6,935 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Laird Superfood by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 666,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,721,000 after buying an additional 162,076 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Laird Superfood by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after buying an additional 33,675 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Laird Superfood by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 263,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,867,000 after buying an additional 88,880 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Laird Superfood in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. 39.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc manufactures and markets plant-based natural and functional food in the United States. It offers powdered and liquid coffee creamers, and hydration and beverage enhancing supplements; hydrate coconut water products, activate daily jumpstart products, activate prebiotic daily greens, renew plant-based proteins, and performance mushroom supplements; coffee, tea, hot chocolate products; and Pili nuts and Harvest dates.

