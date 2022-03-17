Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 17th, 2022

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LBAI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.