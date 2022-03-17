Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) will post $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Lakeland Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Lakeland Bancorp reported earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $2.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Lakeland Bancorp.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

LBAI traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $17.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 122,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,830. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.88. Lakeland Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.31 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.65 and its 200 day moving average is $18.27.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 29.35%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,552,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,456,000 after purchasing an additional 436,514 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,402,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,515,000 after purchasing an additional 174,669 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.30% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Bancorp (LBAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.