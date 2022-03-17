Landbox Market Capitalization Achieves $74,808.87 (LAND)

Landbox (LAND) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last week, Landbox has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market capitalization of $74,808.87 and approximately $50.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.59 or 0.00045891 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,792.28 or 0.06891973 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $40,507.63 or 0.99981929 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.29 or 0.00040218 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the exchanges listed above.

