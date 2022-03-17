Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Lands’ End updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.120-$-0.060 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.710-$1.040 EPS.

LE stock traded up $2.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching $17.87. 950,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,098. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.79. The company has a market capitalization of $589.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 2.59. Lands’ End has a twelve month low of $14.73 and a twelve month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

LE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,649,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Lands’ End by 463.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after acquiring an additional 47,703 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Lands’ End by 146.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 64,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 38,344 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Lands’ End in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 67.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 58,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,419,000 after buying an additional 23,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.57% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

