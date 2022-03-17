Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Trading Up 10.4%

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.87 and last traded at $19.72. Approximately 11,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 167,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.87.

Several analysts have issued reports on LE shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Lands’ End from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lands’ End from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $650.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.59.

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.10). Lands’ End had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 2.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 100.0% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 100,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 10.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. 40.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lands’ End, Inc is a multi-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, and footwear, as well as home products. It operates through the following segments: US eCommerce, Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail. The company was founded by Gary C. Comer in 1963 and is headquartered in Dodgeville, WI.

