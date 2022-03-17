Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $164.80.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $182.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Landstar System from $167.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ LSTR opened at $158.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Landstar System has a 12 month low of $147.24 and a 12 month high of $188.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $158.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $165.80.

Landstar System ( NASDAQ:LSTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Landstar System will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

In other Landstar System news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,603,000. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Landstar System by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Landstar System by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 67.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 16,481 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 164.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

About Landstar System (Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.