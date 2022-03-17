Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.43 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) will post ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Lannett’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.41). Lannett posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2,250%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lannett will report full-year earnings of ($1.52) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($1.09). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Lannett.

Get Lannett alerts:

Lannett (NYSE:LCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.07). Lannett had a negative return on equity of 31.06% and a negative net margin of 70.98%. The business had revenue of $86.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lannett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

LCI opened at $0.76 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.62 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.14. Lannett has a fifty-two week low of $0.71 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69.

In other Lannett news, Director Patrick G. Lepore acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.88 per share, for a total transaction of $44,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 79,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,220. 14.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Lannett by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,055,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 56,400 shares during the period. HealthInvest Partners AB boosted its position in Lannett by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 225,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 859.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 959,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after purchasing an additional 859,094 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Lannett by 1.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 712,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in shares of Lannett by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 415,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.63% of the company’s stock.

About Lannett (Get Rating)

Lannett Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceutical products. It offers products in different forms including capsules, tablets, liquids, powders, and sprays. The company was founded in 1942 and is headquartered in Trevose, PA.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lannett (LCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lannett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lannett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.