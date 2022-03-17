Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRN – Get Rating) – Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lantern Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter.

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Lantern Pharma from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th.

LTRN stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.23 million, a PE ratio of -5.98 and a beta of 1.57. Lantern Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $23.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.59 and its 200-day moving average is $8.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LTRN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantern Pharma by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 269,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after purchasing an additional 10,282 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Lantern Pharma by 5,377.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Lantern Pharma by 103.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.56% of the company’s stock.

Lantern Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of precision oncology therapies using artificial intelligence, genomics, and machine learning. Its advanced drug candidate is LP-100, which is in phase II clinical trials to treat metastatic, castration-resistant, prostate cancer.

