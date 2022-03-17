Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Short Interest Update

Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,240,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the February 13th total of 1,870,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 694,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

LNTH stock opened at $54.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.19. Lantheus has a fifty-two week low of $19.17 and a fifty-two week high of $56.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Lantheus had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $129.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lantheus will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNTH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Lantheus from $34.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th.

In related news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total transaction of $128,448.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 43,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.50, for a total value of $2,041,768.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,205 shares of company stock valued at $4,060,666. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Lantheus during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lantheus in the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 218.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in Lantheus by 39.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 4,324 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes and assists clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

