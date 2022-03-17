Lattice Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,700 Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,000. Okta makes up 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Okta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 73.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Mizuho upgraded shares of Okta from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $320.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $248.00.

Shares of OKTA traded up $6.86 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.79. 3,572,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,306,974. The firm has a market cap of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.52 and a beta of 1.09. Okta, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $287.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.03.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Okta had a negative net margin of 65.25% and a negative return on equity of 14.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total value of $4,043,348.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About Okta (Get Rating)

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.