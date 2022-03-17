Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 46,000 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 46,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,095,000. ProShares Ultra QQQ accounts for about 0.3% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Lattice Capital Management LLC owned 0.06% of ProShares Ultra QQQ as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QLD. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ stock traded up $4.43 on Thursday, reaching $63.59. 10,683,856 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,666,620. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.32. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $54.44 and a twelve month high of $94.54.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

