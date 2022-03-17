Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 7,673 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 7,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,447,000. PayPal makes up approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,517,662,000 after purchasing an additional 613,441 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the third quarter valued at about $212,000. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in PayPal by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,004 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in PayPal by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.61.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $7.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.92. The stock had a trading volume of 24,840,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,537,320. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.25 and a twelve month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $125.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

