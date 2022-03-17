Lattice Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 82,796 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 82,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,753,000. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF comprises approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ICLN. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

ICLN stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.82. The company had a trading volume of 6,889,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,134,317. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.11. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $17.20 and a 12 month high of $25.80.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

