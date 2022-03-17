Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $1.14 Million in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,750 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. ServiceNow accounts for 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 835 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 5,325 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,639 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,309,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in ServiceNow by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in ServiceNow by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NOW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $850.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler raised ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $694.07.

NYSE:NOW traded up $33.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $547.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,825,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,140. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 480.18, a PEG ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.06. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $448.27 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $553.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $618.30.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 3,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $578.48, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total transaction of $195,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,386 shares of company stock worth $23,239,132. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.