Lattice Capital Management LLC Invests $1.35 Million in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 47,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,345,000. ZTO Express (Cayman) makes up approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 3.9% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 2.1% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 42,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 78.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,406 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 113.4% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.37% of the company’s stock.

ZTO stock traded up $4.32 on Thursday, hitting $26.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,088,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,097,528. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.62. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from $38.80 to $40.90 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.90 to $40.20 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.62.

ZTO Express (Cayman), Inc provides comprehensive logistics services. It offers express delivery and value-added logistics services through a nationwide network partner. The firm also provides digital and privacy waybill and cloud printing. The company was founded by Mei Song Lai on May 8, 2002 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

