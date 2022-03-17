Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.28 Million Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Alibaba Group makes up 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BABA. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the third quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at about $947,037,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after buying an additional 2,838,191 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 99.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,395,667 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $652,931,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,335 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 112.3% during the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,053,867 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $600,175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,143,963 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

NYSE:BABA traded up $28.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $104.98. 159,834,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,532,834. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $116.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $136.95. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $73.28 and a 52 week high of $245.69.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $203.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $192.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $245.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.12.

Alibaba Group Profile (Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.