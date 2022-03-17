Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.67 Million Investment in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,669,000. Bill.com makes up 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,804,000 after purchasing an additional 23,244 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bill.com in the second quarter worth approximately $3,294,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 6.4% in the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 242,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,744,000 after buying an additional 14,531 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 26.7% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bill.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $398,000. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BILL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.25.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,500 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.43, for a total value of $1,354,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.86, for a total value of $1,798,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 75,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,257,182 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BILL traded up $22.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $198.28. 3,005,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,623,776. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.00 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.66 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.43.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

