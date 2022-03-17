Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,248,000. Etsy accounts for about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 1,113.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,002,122 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $416,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,111 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Etsy by 226.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,189,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $455,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519,258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Etsy by 153.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,785 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $190,770,000 after acquiring an additional 560,583 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 96.3% during the third quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,058,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $219,117,000 after acquiring an additional 519,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 53.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,430,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,488,000 after acquiring an additional 498,925 shares during the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $8.83 during trading on Thursday, hitting $133.81. 3,232,230 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,055,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.38 and a 12-month high of $307.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.74.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The specialty retailer reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $717.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.45 million. Etsy had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 83.06%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $250.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Etsy from $245.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $275.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Etsy from $274.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.53.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $194,048.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.92, for a total transaction of $938,894.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,218 shares of company stock valued at $25,031,654 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

