Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Lattice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,118 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,000,000. S&P Global makes up about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 96.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 65.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 52.7% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total value of $647,902.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dimitra Manis sold 2,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.41, for a total transaction of $1,068,660.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 11,280 shares of company stock worth $4,478,177. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock traded up $4.84 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $392.23. 2,092,213 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,422,002. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.60 and a 52-week high of $484.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $403.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $436.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.02. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.46% and a return on equity of 205.36%. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is presently 24.62%.

Several analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on S&P Global from $540.00 to $497.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $454.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $477.00.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

