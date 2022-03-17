Lattice Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,955,000. Tesla comprises about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 104.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 362,759 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $281,312,000 after purchasing an additional 8,423,727 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 4.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,829,488 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $40,968,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,377,179 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,447,578,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 7.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,169,939 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $10,183,430,000 after purchasing an additional 858,839 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 299.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,975 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $631,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610,300 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $1,300.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,313.00 price target (up previously from $1,010.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $625.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,025.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $940.09.

TSLA stock traded up $38.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $840.23. 27,938,185 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,104,689. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $906.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $932.67. The company has a market capitalization of $843.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 2.04. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $546.98 and a twelve month high of $1,243.49.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.37. Tesla had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Tesla news, CEO Elon Musk sold 10,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,113.59, for a total transaction of $11,865,301.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $845.39, for a total transaction of $1,297,673.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 664,437 shares of company stock valued at $603,465,070 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

