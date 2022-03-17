Lattice Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 9,813 Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,904,000. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 0.3% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,894,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,689,576,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,394 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 187.5% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 956,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,349,000 after buying an additional 623,775 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 150.6% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 740,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $265,441,000 after buying an additional 445,355 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,391.3% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 432,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $154,716,000 after buying an additional 403,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,683.4% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 410,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after buying an additional 395,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $12.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $340.32. 105,242,954 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,793,305. The business’s fifty day moving average is $352.37 and its 200-day moving average is $372.62. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $307.39 and a one year high of $408.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

