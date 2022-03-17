Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes $1.19 Million Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Lattice Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,000. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF comprises about 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LIT. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 86.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 227.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock traded up $5.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $72.31. 908,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,832. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.37. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $54.88 and a 12 month high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.