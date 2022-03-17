Lattice Capital Management LLC Takes $1.27 Million Position in JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD)

Lattice Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 18,100 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,000. JD.com comprises approximately 0.1% of Lattice Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saban Cheryl acquired a new stake in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in JD.com by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 750 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in JD.com by 2,744.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 711 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in JD.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on JD.com from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on JD.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut JD.com from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on JD.com from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, JD.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.07.

Shares of NASDAQ:JD traded up $18.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $64.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,081,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,331,105. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -168.63, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $69.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. JD.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $92.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a positive return on equity of 3.99% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that JD.com, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

