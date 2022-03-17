Laura Carter Sells 5,002 Shares of Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) Stock

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) insider Laura Carter sold 5,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $41,416.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:GOSS traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $9.01. The stock had a trading volume of 380,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,825. The company has a quick ratio of 8.32, a current ratio of 8.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $689.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.94. Gossamer Bio, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.04 and a 1-year high of $14.30.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.74). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gossamer Bio, Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOSS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Gossamer Bio by 57,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 8,650 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gossamer Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Gossamer Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gossamer Bio has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Gossamer Bio, Inc engages in discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology. Its primary product candidate, GB001, is intended for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma and other allergic conditions.

