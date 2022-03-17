Laurentian Bank of Canada Cuts K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL) Price Target to C$45.00

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Laurentian Bank of Canada to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$44.13.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Shares of K-Bro Linen stock traded down C$0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$30.00. The stock had a trading volume of 334,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,498. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$321.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.69 and a 1 year high of C$47.22.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.