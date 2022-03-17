Lawrence Schimmel Sells 2,237 Shares of Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD) Stock

Professional Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) Director Lawrence Schimmel sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $47,692.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:PFHD traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $21.66. The stock had a trading volume of 30,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,703. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.10. Professional Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $16.90 and a 12-month high of $22.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.81 million, a PE ratio of 14.16 and a beta of -0.04.

Get Professional alerts:

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Professional had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $19.41 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Professional Holding Corp. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PFHD. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Professional in the third quarter worth $8,235,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Professional in the third quarter worth $2,516,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Professional in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 21,726 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Professional by 163.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 19,910 shares during the period. 58.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFHD shares. Piper Sandler raised Professional from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Professional from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Professional has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

About Professional (Get Rating)

Professional Holding Corp., operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Professional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Professional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.