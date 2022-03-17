Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.91 EPS

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($0.91), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 16.33% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.99. Lennar has a 1 year low of $79.52 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. This is an increase from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.50%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LEN shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Lennar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America cut shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.07.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp grew its holdings in Lennar by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter valued at about $433,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lennar Company Profile

Lennar Corp. is a homebuilder company which engages in the provision of real estate related financial and investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other. The Homebuilding East, Central, Texas, and West segment constructs and sells homes primarily for first-time, move-up, and active adult homebuyers primarily under the Lennar brand name.

