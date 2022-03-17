Lethean 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $283.00 (LTHN)

Lethean (LTHN) traded up 50.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. During the last seven days, Lethean has traded up 60.8% against the US dollar. Lethean has a total market capitalization of $972,149.31 and approximately $283.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lethean coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,840.78 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,809.38 or 0.06878864 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $111.04 or 0.00271895 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $297.12 or 0.00727520 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00007845 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00066239 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.31 or 0.00456175 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $153.38 or 0.00375556 BTC.

Lethean Profile

LTHN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

Buying and Selling Lethean

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

