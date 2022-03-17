Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) Stock Price Up 4.1%

Leucrotta Exploration Inc. (CVE:LXE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$1.02 and last traded at C$1.02. Approximately 190,604 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 4% from the average daily volume of 182,929 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.98.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.91. The company has a market cap of C$267.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.38.

In other Leucrotta Exploration news, Senior Officer Helmut Eckert sold 500,000 shares of Leucrotta Exploration stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.93, for a total transaction of C$465,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 173,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,653.90.

Leucrotta Exploration Inc, an oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas reserves in northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 201,700 net acres of land. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

