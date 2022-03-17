LexinFintech (NASDAQ:LX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 170,356 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,047,360 shares.The stock last traded at $2.86 and had previously closed at $2.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LX shares. UBS Group cut LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.16.

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.10 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.61.

LexinFintech ( NASDAQ:LX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.33). LexinFintech had a net margin of 21.19% and a return on equity of 38.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 3,058 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 63,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the last quarter. 24.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

