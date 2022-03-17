LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton Sells 3,883 Shares

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 3,883 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $462,038.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

LGIH stock traded up $2.87 during trading on Thursday, hitting $123.10. 262,920 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 14.86 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.83 and a 1 year high of $188.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 32.82%. The firm had revenue of $801.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LGI Homes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.80.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LGI Homes by 9.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,924,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,950,000 after purchasing an additional 350,389 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in LGI Homes by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,032,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,517,000 after purchasing an additional 41,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in LGI Homes by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after buying an additional 52,534 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,676,000 after buying an additional 8,213 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,298,000 after buying an additional 177,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

