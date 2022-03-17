LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 17.4% from the February 13th total of 1,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 272,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.9 days. Approximately 10.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In related news, Director Steven Randal Smith sold 2,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.60, for a total value of $384,857.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Norges Bank bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $19,846,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in LGI Homes by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,089,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new stake in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter worth $1,710,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in LGI Homes by 130.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the last quarter. 85.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LGIH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com raised LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised LGI Homes from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on LGI Homes from $125.00 to $96.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.80.

LGI Homes stock opened at $120.23 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 14.86. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $110.83 and a 52 week high of $188.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.28 and a 200-day moving average of $140.36.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.33. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company had revenue of $801.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $758.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.18 EPS. LGI Homes’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 17.37 earnings per share for the current year.

LGI Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of new homes. It focuses on residential land development business. It operates through the following segments: Central, West, Southeast, Florida, and Northwest. The company was founded by Eric Thomas Lipar in 2003 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

