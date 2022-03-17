Lightning Bitcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $2.63 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and $181,581.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Lightning Bitcoin has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $110.80 or 0.00271585 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00015160 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001193 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000456 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. Lightning Bitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lightning Bitcoin’s official website is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Buying and Selling Lightning Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lightning Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

