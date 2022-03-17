Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Trading Up 12.7%

Lightspeed POS Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares were up 12.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.99 and last traded at $26.83. Approximately 269,024 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,431,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.80.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $62.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $100.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $112.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from $93.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.27.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 7.26 and a quick ratio of 7.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 3.83.

Lightspeed POS ( NASDAQ:LSPD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 44.60% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. The firm had revenue of $152.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Lightspeed POS’s revenue for the quarter was up 165.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lightspeed POS Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LSPD. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed POS during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.86% of the company’s stock.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

