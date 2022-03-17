Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Trading Up 7.1%

Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM – Get Rating) shares were up 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $3.20 and last traded at $3.15. Approximately 48,575 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 1,252,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LILM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 target price on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Lilium from $11.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lilium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lilium in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.30 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lilium presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.67.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Lilium during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Lilium by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 52,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 14,237 shares during the period. 42.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lilium Company Profile (NASDAQ:LILM)

Lilium N.V., a transportation company, focuses on the research and development of electric Vertical Takeoff and Landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in high-speed air transport system for people and goods. It has a strategic commercial collaboration with Azul SA and Azul Linhas Aereas Brasileiras SA The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Wessling, Germany.

