Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Mar 17th, 2022

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMBGet Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08, Fidelity Earnings reports. Limbach had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 0.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

LMB traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $7.10. 27,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,213. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.58. Limbach has a 1-year low of $5.83 and a 1-year high of $12.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $73.16 million, a PE ratio of 28.40, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Limbach during the 4th quarter worth about $91,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 2,169.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,753 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 14,103 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $146,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Limbach in the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Limbach by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,430 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Limbach from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Limbach in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Limbach Company Profile

Limbach Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial specialty contractor services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical and building controls for the design and construction of new and renovated buildings, maintenance services, energy retrofits, and equipment upgrades.

