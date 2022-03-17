Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Shares Gap Up to $4.62

Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.62, but opened at $4.80. Limelight Networks shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 238,424 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.19.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a market cap of $653.90 million, a PE ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 0.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. Analysts forecast that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,005,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,738,000 after purchasing an additional 251,134 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,299,387 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,886,000 after buying an additional 319,494 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,169,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,441,000 after buying an additional 83,391 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in Limelight Networks by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,106,348 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 553,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after buying an additional 85,173 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW)

Limelight Networks, Inc engages in the provision of content delivery network services. Its products include digital content and video delivery, cloud security, edge computing, origin storage and support services. The company’s solutions include realtime streaming, file distribution, live video and video on demand.

