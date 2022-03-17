Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC increased its position in Linde by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 5,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its position in Linde by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 75,589 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Linde from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $338.00 to $404.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. HSBC boosted their price target on Linde from $366.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Linde from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Linde from $381.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Linde from $345.00 to $330.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $361.53.

Shares of LIN stock traded up $4.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $309.37. 2,248,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,409,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. Linde plc has a one year low of $264.12 and a one year high of $352.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $305.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $315.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.88.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.10. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. Linde’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.17 per share. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. This is a boost from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

