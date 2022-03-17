Litecoin Plus (LCP) 1-Day Volume Tops $93.00

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 8.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. In the last seven days, Litecoin Plus has traded down 19% against the US dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0289 or 0.00000071 BTC on exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a total market cap of $79,635.29 and approximately $93.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40,794.67 or 1.00105624 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.57 or 0.00070096 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00021581 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001825 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00016486 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the exchanges listed above.

