LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Trading 2.6% Higher This Week

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $773,150.45 and approximately $1,260.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can now be bought for about $0.0154 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 2.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LocalCoinSwap alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $112.56 or 0.00277800 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000100 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004119 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000556 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $547.75 or 0.01351828 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003232 BTC.

About LocalCoinSwap

LocalCoinSwap (CRYPTO:LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 69,281,314 coins and its circulating supply is 50,068,538 coins. LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LocalCoinSwap’s official website is www.localcoinswap.com . The official message board for LocalCoinSwap is medium.com/localcoinswap

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

LocalCoinSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LocalCoinSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LocalCoinSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.