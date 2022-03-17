Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA) Stock Price Up 12.6%

Shares of Loncar China Biopharma ETF (NYSEARCA:CHNA – Get Rating) rose 12.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.96 and last traded at $18.56. Approximately 2,652 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 77% from the average daily volume of 1,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.49.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.02.

