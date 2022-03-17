Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) Shares Gap Down to $2.40

Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.40, but opened at $2.32. Lordstown Motors shares last traded at $2.59, with a volume of 127,008 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $7.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.42. The company has a market capitalization of $524.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.50.

Lordstown Motors ( NASDAQ:RIDE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.39. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Chuan D. Vo bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.25 per share, for a total transaction of $25,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Stephen S. Burns sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.44, for a total transaction of $6,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,562,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,328 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 154,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 31,454 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 48.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 24,618 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Lordstown Motors by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 94,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 19,804 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 182,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 35,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.26% of the company’s stock.

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

