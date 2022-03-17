Loser Coin Tops One Day Volume of $593,310.00 (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last week, Loser Coin has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. One Loser Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $2.46 million and $593,310.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002453 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.74 or 0.00045937 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,806.19 or 0.06880483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,720.50 or 0.99842326 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.63 or 0.00040765 BTC.

About Loser Coin

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Loser Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

