Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.76.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LU shares. Macquarie downgraded Lufax from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Lufax alerts:

NYSE LU opened at $6.35 on Thursday. Lufax has a 1-year low of $4.09 and a 1-year high of $15.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a PE ratio of 6.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.34.

Lufax ( NYSE:LU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). Lufax had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 27.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Lufax will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lufax by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 526,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,954,000 after acquiring an additional 85,470 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 216.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 710,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,028,000 after purchasing an additional 485,908 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 1,592.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,229,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,881 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Lufax during the second quarter worth $1,486,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Lufax by 55.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 568,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,425,000 after purchasing an additional 203,673 shares in the last quarter. 24.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lufax (Get Rating)

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.